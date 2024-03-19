Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather forecast: Chilly Tuesday morning, then partly cloudy and dry

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 26 Houston

FOX 26 Houston Weather Forecast

Today is the last day of winter with Spring officially beginning tonight at 10:06 p.m. Chilly air this morning will give way to a very nice, dry afternoon. However, more rain is on the way with a few drizzles tomorrow, then a round of widespread showers and storms on Thursday - looking like a washout. Rain should end early Friday followed by a nice pattern into the weekend.

HOUSTON - Today is the last day of winter with spring officially beginning tonight at 10:06 p.m.

Chilly air this morning will give way to a very nice, dry afternoon.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

However, more rain is on the way with a few drizzles tomorrow, then a round of widespread showers and storms on Thursday – looking like a washout.

Rain should end early Friday followed by a nice pattern into the weekend.