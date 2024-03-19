Today is the last day of winter with spring officially beginning tonight at 10:06 p.m.

Chilly air this morning will give way to a very nice, dry afternoon.

However, more rain is on the way with a few drizzles tomorrow, then a round of widespread showers and storms on Thursday – looking like a washout.

Rain should end early Friday followed by a nice pattern into the weekend.