Get ready for a weather rollercoaster over the next few days!

Rainy, drizzly weather will hang around through the early afternoon, then attention turns to a cold front overnight.

Plan on a cold, windy Saturday with temperatures stuck in the 40s for much of the day and winds of 20 mph from the north.

Sunday morning lows should drop into the 30s, but sunshine returns by afternoon and a mild, spring-like pattern will return for next week.