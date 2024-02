Today's weather will be nearly perfect with sunshine, dry air and very light breezes.

Clouds will likely return beginning Wednesday and with scattered light showers for Thursday and Friday.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Unfortunately, this weekend looks like a washout with rainy weather for Mardi Gras Galveston.