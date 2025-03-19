The Brief A breezy and very dry afternoon prompts a fire weather warning. Outstanding weather tonight through the rest of the week. We will have two chilly nights. Scattered showers by Sunday.



As long as nothing sparks a fire, today's weather will be sunny, breezy and pleasant, although pollen levels will remain high. Some dust and light smoky haze will be possible today and tomorrow.

Super dry winds bring fire risk, some dust and light smoke

When we speak of fire risk, the concern is for grass fires or brush fires, especially in rural areas west of Houston. A moderate drought is in place there, so any spark caused by things like cigarettes, burning trash, etc. could cause a brush fire. Currently, a nearly 10,000-acre wildfire near Fredericksburg is 90% contained and a new 15,000-acre wildfire has ignited west of Amarillo in the Texas Panhandle.

Don't put away your jacket yet

The combination of clear skies and low humidity will allow overnight low temperatures to fall into the 40s tonight and Thursday night, but temperatures will stay well above freezing. Daytime weather looks terrific with sunshine, dry air and highs in the 70s.

Next chance for rain

Warmer, more humid air will blow in on Saturday and early Sunday, so as a weak front moves in and stalls over Southeast Texas, scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm will be possible from late Sunday through early Monday.

