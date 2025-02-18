Houston weather: Extreme Cold Watch, Cold Weather Advisory in effect

Southeast Texas is expected to have a cold front sweep through the area on Tuesday evening.

Cold air rushes into the region behind the front from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning. Thursday morning wind chills are forecast near 10 degrees.

Houston weather watches, advisories

Extreme Cold Watch:

The National Weather Service states an extreme cold watch is in effect for Coastal Jackson, Fort Bend, Inland Harris, Inland Matagorda, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, and Waller Counties from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

This also includes the cities of Brookshire, Shepherd, Houston, Missouri City, Prairie View, Rosenberg, First Colony, Bay City, Mission Bend, Livingston, Waller, Sugar Land, The Woodlands, Coldspring, Hempstead, Conroe, Pecan Grove, and Corrigan.

Cold Weather Advisory:

Brazos, Colorado, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Trinity, Walker, and Washington Counties are under a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY from 3am to 10am on Wednesday. Wind chill, or feels like temperatures, could be as low as 17 to 20 degrees. Use caution when outdoors and wear appropriate clothing, including hat and gloves.