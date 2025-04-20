Houston weather radar: Easter Sunday shower chances

The Brief Easter Showers and Isolated Storms A Few Strong Storms, Especially North Unsettled Weather Pattern Return This Week





Easter Sunday rainy at times

The central Texas storm system should weaken as it heads toward Houston, but should still contribute to scattered showers that could put a damper on Easter morning.

It won't rain everywhere, but brief showers with lightning are expected in the morning with increasing shower and thunderstorm activity in the evening. You will need to move some Easter plans inside for a while.

The highest chance for strong storms will be possible especially to the north of Houston.

Unsettled next week

Beginning Monday, expect a mostly cloudy and humid pattern with a daily chance for showers or scattered storms through at least Friday.