Houston weather: Cooler temps after Saturday cold front

The Brief Quiet Cold Front Arrives Chilly Mornings Return Briefly Warm Again For BBQ Cookoff



The weekend will be ending differently than how it started.

Several chilly mornings

Look for temperatures back into the 40s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday morning. Those are much closer to the mornings we would expect to see around Southeast Texas for this time of February.

The cold front quietly arrived on Saturday and Saturday night.

Cooler, drier air moves into SE Texas

Enjoy three chilly mornings Sunday through Tuesday before a warming trend returns later next week.

Afternoon temperatures will be near average, starting off in the mid-60s then climbing to around 70 on Tuesday.

Nice weather for trail rides

Trail Rides begin this weekend and the weather is going to cooperate. Riders can expect cooler mornings through Tuesday with comfortable afternoons.

Chilly air won't last long because we are back to around 80 on Wednesday & Thursday. Rain chances look very low this week.

