Houston weather: Cooler conditions; fire danger

The Brief Cold Front Bringing A Few Strong To Severe Storms Breezy, Chilly Weather on the Way! Catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Melissa Lashes Jamaica



Much drier and windy conditions build in behind the cold front on Wednesday, leading to a high fire danger.

Cold front brings quick storms

A significant cold front will move through Southeast Texas by this evening, which will bring a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms through 7 pm.

The main concerns will be damaging wind gusts and possibly some hail, along with a low tornado risk. A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for Chambers County.

Following the front, conditions are expected to clear out quickly tonight, with much cooler air moving in for Wednesday.

Pleasant, dry, and cooler weather follows

A Fire Weather Warning is in place during the day on Wednesday for Colorado, Wharton, Jackson and Matagorda counties.

A Wind Advisory has also been issued until 7pm Wednesday for the entire area with gusts near 40 mph likely.



Also, the Houston area can look forward to a stretch of significantly cooler and pleasant fall weather through the rest of the week.

Daytime high temperatures will only reach the upper 60s and low 70s starting Wednesday, a noticeable change from the warm conditions of the last several weeks.

Nighttime lows will also become quite chilly, dipping into the 40s and 50s for the rest of the week.

The outlook for Halloween on Friday is shaping up to be cool and dry, perfect for trick-or-treating.

Catastrophic hurricane threat in Caribbean

Hurricane Melissa remains an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane and its core is slamming Jamaica today.

Winds increased to a whopping 185 mph late morning just before landfall around noon near New Hope, Jamaica.

Jamaica is dealing with catastrophic and life-threatening conditions, including destructive winds, storm surge and rainfall totals of 15 to 30 inches, which will lead to widespread flash flooding and possible landslides through early Wednesday.

Based on wind speed, Hurricane Melissa is tied for the second-strongest hurricane ever in the Atlantic basin.