Tornado Watch in effect for three Houston-area counties

By
Published  October 28, 2025 4:08pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A Tornado Watch is in effect for Polk, Chambers, and Liberty Counties until 10 p.m.
    • The Watch also impacts parts of Louisiana.
    • Locals should watch for possible tornadoes, wind gusts, and hail.

TEXAS - A Tornado Watch is now in effect for three eastern counties in the Greater Houston area.

Houston-area Tornado Watches

Houston weather: Tornado Watch in effect for certain counties

A Tornado Watch is in effect for Polk, Chambers, and Liberty Counties on Tuesday. FOX 26 meteorologist Remeisha Shade gave a rundown of the alerts.

Local perspective:

Polk, Chambers, and Liberty Counties are included in a Tornado Watch for parts of Texas and Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch currently remains in effect until 10 p.m.

According to the watch, the threat includes the possibility of "a couple tornadoes," isolated wind gusts of up to 70 mph, and hail up to the size of ping-pong balls.

(Photo credit: National Weather Service)

Watch vs Warning

Dig deeper:

According to the National Service, a severe weather watch is issued when the risk has increased, but the timing and/or location of that weather event is unknown. A watch is issued to give people time to set an emergency plan.

A warning is issued when a severe weather event is either happening, about to happen, or likely to happen. Anyone in the area of a warning should take immediate protective action.

Houston storms Tuesday

Big picture view:

A significant cold front will move through Southeast Texas late this afternoon, which will bring a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms between around 3-6pm. The main concerns will be damaging wind gusts and possibly some hail. 

Following the front, conditions are expected to clear out quickly tonight, with much cooler moving in for Wednesday.

The Source: National Weather Service and Your Gulf Coast Weather Authority.

