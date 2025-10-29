Houston weather: Cool temps continue to Halloween

The Brief Chilly Temperatures Thursday/Friday Morning Great Conditions for Halloween, a Few Weekend Showers Hurricane Melissa Roars Into The Atlantic



The Houston area is experiencing the coolest air since early April.

Today: Wind Advisory and Chilly Temps

Brace yourself for a bona fide chilly night tonight as temperatures should fall into the 40s areawide for the first time this season.

Both Thursday and Friday morning should see 40s for most of the FOX26 area.

Halloween and Weekend Forecast

The remainder of the week offers beautiful, clear Fall weather.

Thursday and Halloween Friday will be sunny with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s with very dry air, making for perfect trick-or-treating weather in the evening.

The weekend will see a slight warm-up with slightly higher humidity, but remaining mostly dry and pleasant until a brief round of rain late Saturday into early Sunday.

Hurricane Melissa slams Cuba

Hurricane Melissa, which made a historic, catastrophic landfall in Jamaica as a Category 5 storm, hit Cuba Wednesday morning as a major hurricane.

The storm is moving northeast and will continue across the southeastern Bahamas before approaching Bermuda later this week.

No direct impacts are expected for the US mainland.