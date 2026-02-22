Houston weather: Cool start for new week

The Brief Chilly Mornings Return Briefly Comfortable Afternoons To Start The Week Warm Again For BBQ Cookoff



Southeast Texas saw 40s and 50s with strong wind gusts up to 30 mph on Sunday morning.

Several chilly mornings

Look for temperatures to dip into the low-40s, maybe a few upper 30s, on Monday and Tuesday mornings. Those are much closer to the mornings we would expect to see around Southeast Texas for this time of February.

Cooler, drier air moves into SE Texas

Comfortable afternoons are expected to start the work week. High temperatures will be near average starting off in the mid-60s then climbing to around 70 Tuesday.

A warming trend begins midweek with highs returning to the 80s.

Nice weather for trail rides

Trail Rides begin this weekend and the weather is going to cooperate. Riders can expect cooler mornings through Tuesday with comfortable afternoons.

Chilly air won't last long because we are back to around 80 on Wednesday & Thursday. Rain chances look very low this week.

