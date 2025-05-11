Houston weather: Cool for Mother's Day, heating up for the week

The Brief Cooler Mother's Day with A Few Showers Starting To Feel More Like Summer Next Week



Cool Mother's Day, Watch For Rain

With northerly winds and lower humidity, temperatures will be pleasant for Mother’s Day in SE Texas.

Afternoon highs will be in the 70s today with passing clouds and the chance for drizzle. Overall, rain coverage doesn't look too bad.

Enjoy your outdoor plans while we have nice weather because big changes are on the way next week.

Get ready for heat next week

Brace yourself for an early taste of summer. Highs in the 90s, even possible mid 90s, are in the outlook for next week. In case you're wondering, that's several degrees above average for this time of the year!

Feels-like temperatures will soar to the triple digits in some areas.

Heat Safety

It’s been since March 13th of this year that we’ve seen 90 degree heat in Houston. Remember these few safety tips to battle the heat and humidity next week:

Stay hydrated

If you work outdoors, make sure to take breaks in the shade or AC

Check on loved ones

Always remember to look before you lock

