Houston weather: Cool Friday before warmer weekend

The Brief Jacket weather Friday morning Much Warmer weekend ahead, Then A Cold Front Chilly Start To Next Week With A Gradual Warming Trend



After a breezy and cooler day today, plan on temperatures getting chilly late tonight.

Chilly start Friday

By early Friday morning, temperatures dip enough for light jacket weather, especially before sunrise into the 40s.

The cool start won’t last long, but it will be one of the cooler mornings we’ve had in a while before the afternoon warms comfortably into the upper 70s.

Great rodeo weather for the weekend

The weekend is shaping up beautifully with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and a big warming trend.

Expect warm afternoons in the 80s and pleasant mornings — ideal conditions for the rodeo.

Another cold front is on the way Sunday night followed by more cool air. This front will bring the threat of isolated storms Sunday night, then a big drop in temperatures for Monday.

Another splurge of chilly air Monday

Behind Sunday night's cold front, temperatures will take a major dip, about 20 to 25° on Monday. High temperatures will only be in the low 60s and lows Monday night will be in the middle 40s for Houston, with even colder temps expected north of Houston.

Temperatures will gradually heat back into the middle 70s by Wednesday and low 80s by Thursday.