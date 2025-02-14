The Brief Cool Valentine's Day with a few showers. Warm Saturday with afternoon storms, some strong. A colder pattern begins Sunday.



Watch for a few passing showers today along with cloudy skies and temperatures stuck in the 50s in most areas.

Temps should warm into the 60s near the coast.

Rain is not expected to be heavy, but could briefly put a damper on lunch plans.

Warmer Saturday ends with a strong front

Humid south breezes will build up energy for some late-day storms tomorrow. There is a chance that a few could be strong with the highest likelihood far to the north and east of Houston. Temperatures should warm into the mid 70s.

It's about to get cold again

The Houston area isn't quite done with freezing temperatures. Watch for lows in the upper 30s on Sunday morning and more mid 30s on Monday morning. Following another strong front on Tuesday, we could get even colder air with a freeze possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.