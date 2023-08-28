Following the hottest day on record for Houston (tied with last Thursday), today will be hot, but not as crazy hot. Look for highs in the upper 90s to low 100s with scattered afternoon rain.

The rest of the week does look hot with upper 90s tomorrow and around 101 the rest of the week.

In the tropics, Idalia is threatening Florida with high winds and rain on Wednesday and Franklin is a category 4 in the Atlantic and only threatens Bermuda.