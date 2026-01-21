Texas' 18th Congressional District runoff: Early voting dates, locations
HOUSTON - Early voting will begin on Wednesday for the special runoff election for Texas' 18th Congressional District after the seat was left vacant in the death of U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner.
Democrats Christian Menefee and Amanda Edwards will face off in the runoff election after no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the special election held on Nov. 4.
Texas early voting dates and poll locations
Any registered voter may vote early in person. Early voting for the Jan. 31 election begins on Jan. 21 and ends on Jan. 27.
In most Texas counties, you may vote at any early voting location in your county of registration.
To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website during the early voting period. It will list the locations where you can vote early.
Early voting hours
Jan. 21-24 and Jan. 26-27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Jan. 25: Noon to 7p.m.
Early voting locations
Harris County Attorney Conference Center
County Conference Center III / Meeting Room 109
1019 Congress Avenue, Houston, TX 77002
Acres Homes MultiService Center
Classroom #1
6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77091
BakerRipley Ripley House
Gym
4410 Navigation Boulevard, Houston, TX 77011
Fallbrook Church
Community Center Gymnasium
12512 Walters Road, Houston, TX 77014
HCPL Octavia Fields Branch Library
Meeting Room
1503 South Houston Avenue, Humble, TX 77338
Judson Robinson Senior Community Center
Multipurpose Room
1422 Ledwicke Street, Houston, TX 77029
Kashmere MultiService Center
Auditorium
4802 Lockwood Drive, Houston, TX 77026
Lone Star College North Harris
CSTTC Building Room 101, CSTTC Building Room 103
2700 WW Thorne Drive, Houston, TX 77073
Lone Star College Victory Center
Room 102
4141 Victory Drive, Houston, TX 77088
Metropolitan MultiService Center
MMSL AR 1, MMSL AR 2, MMSL AR 3
1475 West Gray Street, Houston, TX 77019
Northeast MultiService Center
Auditorium
9720 Spaulding Street, Houston, TX 77016
Prairie View A&M University Northwest
Rooms 107/108
9449 Grant Road, Houston, TX 77070
San Jacinto College Generation Park
G-2.125
13455 Lockwood Road, Houston, TX 77044
SPJST Lodge 88
Annex in back of main building
1435 Beall Street, Houston, TX 77008
The Grand Tuscany Hotel Brookhollow
Plaza Ballroom
12801 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77040
Trini Mendenhall Community Center
Room 106
1414 Wirt Road, Houston, TX 77055
Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
Fellowship Hall
3826 Wheeler Avenue, Building D, Houston, TX 77004
If you're doing a mail-in ballot, the deadline to apply for a mail ballot is Jan. 20. Click here for the application. Please fill it out, print it, and mail it to our office before the deadline.
Am I registered to vote?
The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.
The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.
You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.