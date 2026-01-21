Texas' 18th Congressional District runoff: Early voting dates, locations

The Brief Early voting for the Jan. 31 special runoff election for the 18th Congressional District begins Jan. 21 until Jan. 27. Constituents in the district will cast their ballot on who will fill the seat left vacant after the death of U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner. Here's how and where to vote early.



Early voting will begin on Wednesday for the special runoff election for Texas' 18th Congressional District after the seat was left vacant in the death of U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner.

Democrats Christian Menefee and Amanda Edwards will face off in the runoff election after no candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the special election held on Nov. 4.

Texas early voting dates and poll locations

Any registered voter may vote early in person. Early voting for the Jan. 31 election begins on Jan. 21 and ends on Jan. 27.

In most Texas counties, you may vote at any early voting location in your county of registration.

To double-check in your specific county, visit the Am I Registered portal on the Secretary of State’s website during the early voting period. It will list the locations where you can vote early.

Early voting hours

Jan. 21-24 and Jan. 26-27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jan. 25: Noon to 7p.m.

Early voting locations

Harris County Attorney Conference Center

County Conference Center III / Meeting Room 109

1019 Congress Avenue, Houston, TX 77002

Acres Homes MultiService Center

Classroom #1

6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston, TX 77091

BakerRipley Ripley House

Gym

4410 Navigation Boulevard, Houston, TX 77011

Fallbrook Church

Community Center Gymnasium

12512 Walters Road, Houston, TX 77014

HCPL Octavia Fields Branch Library

Meeting Room

1503 South Houston Avenue, Humble, TX 77338

Judson Robinson Senior Community Center

Multipurpose Room

1422 Ledwicke Street, Houston, TX 77029

Kashmere MultiService Center

Auditorium

4802 Lockwood Drive, Houston, TX 77026

Lone Star College North Harris

CSTTC Building Room 101, CSTTC Building Room 103

2700 WW Thorne Drive, Houston, TX 77073

Lone Star College Victory Center

Room 102

4141 Victory Drive, Houston, TX 77088

Metropolitan MultiService Center

MMSL AR 1, MMSL AR 2, MMSL AR 3

1475 West Gray Street, Houston, TX 77019

Northeast MultiService Center

Auditorium

9720 Spaulding Street, Houston, TX 77016

Prairie View A&M University Northwest

Rooms 107/108

9449 Grant Road, Houston, TX 77070

San Jacinto College Generation Park

G-2.125

13455 Lockwood Road, Houston, TX 77044

SPJST Lodge 88

Annex in back of main building

1435 Beall Street, Houston, TX 77008

The Grand Tuscany Hotel Brookhollow

Plaza Ballroom

12801 Northwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77040

Trini Mendenhall Community Center

Room 106

1414 Wirt Road, Houston, TX 77055

Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Fellowship Hall

Fellowship Hall

3826 Wheeler Avenue, Building D, Houston, TX 77004

If you're doing a mail-in ballot, the deadline to apply for a mail ballot is Jan. 20. Click here for the application. Please fill it out, print it, and mail it to our office before the deadline.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number or details about your birth.

You will find out instantly if you're registered to vote. The portal will also give you your poll location and early voting locations.