Houston weather: Cold Tuesday morning but warm afternoon in 70s

The Brief Picture Perfect Weather Cool Mornings & Warm Days Hotter Afternoon Highs on the Way



It's a chilly Tuesday morning, then sunny and dry with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity values in the afternoon may be around 20%

High pressure brings quiet weather

When high pressure is in place, we generally have light winds, dry air and clear skies. This is what will help us to warm into the mid 70s today after lows in the 40s.

For later this week, high pressure moves slowly to our east and that sets up the return of breezes from the Gulf, so we'll gradually feel a bit more humidity and maybe some coastal fog. Still, the forecast is looking pretty terrific.

Few problems over the week

The only issue that may affect you over the next few days is the high level of allergens - oak pollen remains high and grass pollen has been rising as well. Levels could increase a bit more in the days to come.

Otherwise, enjoy the cool mornings while they last, because by the weekend and early next week, lows will return to near 60 with highs possibly reaching the upper 80s.