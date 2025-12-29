The Brief From record setting temperatures to near freezing Cold front brings windy weather & fire conditions Cool for New Year's Eve then trending warmer For New Year's Day



Saturday we tied the record high temperature of 83, and Sunday we broke the record high which was 82 in 2021. Bush Intercontinental Airport made it up to 84 degrees!

All that has changed overnight as a front pushed through, dropping our temperatures to the 50s this morning.

Come tomorrow and Wednesday morning, 30s are expected with wind chill values even lower.

Windy and fire conditions

We are in a wind advisory until 6 p.m. Right now, we are seeing our wind speeds range from the 10 to 20 mph range and our gusts from the 25 to 45 mph range.

This cold front also dropped our humidity values leaving us dry.

These breezy and dry conditions are unfortunately prime fire potential. Much of Southeast Texas has the risk of wildfire potential for today.

While many counties have lifted their burn bans as drought conditions have improved, do not participate in any outdoor activities today that could spark a flame.

Chilly, dry New Year's

By New Year’s Eve, conditions settle into a cool but quiet pattern. Expect cool daytime temperatures in the upper 50s and a chilly night in the 40s, ideal for outdoor celebrations with a warm jacket.

Midnight NYE temperatures should be in the upper 40s and New Year’s Day looks dry and pleasant, with highs close to 70.

Temperatures are expected to continue to increase going into the weekend, a warm start to 2026.