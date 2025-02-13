Houston weather: Chilly and windy Thursday, showers possible Valentine's Day

The Brief Windy, Chilly and Dry Today Cool Valentine's Day with a Few Showers Saturday Storms, then Cold Mornings



Thursday is forecast to be partly cloudy, windy and chilly through the day with 40s out the door and highs in the mid 50s.

Big Changes Today:

Following a round of rain, fog and a hefty storms early Wednesday, today will bring much cooler north winds with highs in the 50s and wind chills in the 40s. The sky should remain main cloudy, but a few peeks of sun will be possible.

Valentine's Day weather:

Another round of rain is on the way Saturday with a few strong storms possible as well. In advance of the stormy weather, an overcast sky will move in for Valentine's Day and a few passing showers will be possible.

Possible light freezes:

With a clear sky and very dry air on Sunday and Monday, the Presidents' Day Holiday, conditions will be ideal for cold overnight temperatures. Lows could drop to the upper 30s on Sunday morning and a light freeze with some frost will be possible on Monday morning. Rain is likely to return for Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by more lows near freezing late next week.