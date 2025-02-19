Houston weather: Chilly, windy Wednesday in the 40s; Wind Advisory in effect

The Brief Extremely Cold Wind Chills! Below Freezing Thursday Morning No Snow or Ice, but Very Cold



It will be very cold and windy throughout the day on Wednesday. A wind advisory is in effect until noon and a cold weather advisory is in effect from midnight until 10 a.m. Thursday. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s with wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Cold Wednesday in Houston

Winter Advisories In Place:

A Wind Advisory is in effect until noon with winds in the 20 to 25mph range and gusts occasionally above 35mph. Due to the wind, "feels like" values will stay in the 20s and 30s through this afternoon. The air will be very dry, so no wintry precipitation for us.

Even Colder Tonight:

Low temperatures overnight tonight through tomorrow morning will drop into the 20s areawide with dangerous wind chills.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for most of our area to warn of wind chills in the 10-15° range.

An Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for areas north and west of Houston for cities like Huntsville, Brenham, Bellville and Wharton with expected wind chills in the single digits.

When Will The Pattern Change?:

Showers could return by late Friday as well with storms likely on Saturday into early Sunday.

Temps will stay chilly, but not as frigid. Finally, we expect a return to sunshine and much milder air early next week with upper 70s possible!