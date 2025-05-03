Houston weather: Beautiful weekend ahead, but more rain to come

The Brief Beautiful weekend with highs in the 80s Dry to start the week Storms arrive mid-week



After recent storms, we will have some great weather this weekend before the rain returns.

Calmer weather Saturday and Sunday

Showers will linger through early Saturday morning, but the rest of the weekend should be mainly dry.

Our weather is expected to be nice and mild this weekend with lows in the 50s & 60s and highs in the 80s.

Stormy weather returns mid-week

It looks like we have another round of stormy weather heading our way by the middle of next week.

Make sure you keep your umbrellas close by. As we get closer we will have a better idea on the exact timing.

7-Day Forecast

