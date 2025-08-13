Houston weather: Back-to-school storm chances

The Brief More Muggy Air with Sct'd Storms Possible Tropical Development In The Gulf First Hurricane Brewing in the Atlantic



Here's what to expect for the rest of the week in Houston and beyond.

Summer warmth with scattered storms each day

Back-to-school week continues, and the forecast is very similar to yesterday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s and a good chance for scattered afternoon storms - a few could be heavy.

The outlook for Thursday and Friday looks similar, with afternoon storms bringing a chance for a quick 1-2" of rain.

Tropical wave enters the Gulf

Elsewhere, a tropical wave is moving across the Yucatán and will enter the southern Gulf tomorrow. The NHC gives this system a very low 10% chance of becoming a tropical depression.

But overall, we expect an increase in moisture levels that could bring parts of our area some heavy downpours.

Erin set to become first hurricane

In the central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Erin is getting stronger and will likely become a major hurricane by this weekend. It is not a threat to Texas.

The East Coast will have to watch the system closely, but it looks like it will curve and stay offshore, so large waves may be the biggest concern. It could head towards Bermuda by next week.