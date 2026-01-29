Houston weather: Another freezing weekend ahead

The Brief Cold front tonight with cooler air filtering in Friday & Cold Weather Advisory Saturday Strong, brief Arctic blast this weekend with hard freeze conditions possible Milder Next Week With Improving Rain



Two fronts are bringing another round of colder weather this weekend in Houston.

Cold front late tonight

A cold front will sweep through tonight, shifting winds to the north and beginning yet another round of windy and colder weather.

Precipitation chances with this boundary are low this time, so most areas will stay dry, and we won't have to worry about any more ice or sleet.

Behind the front, temperatures will begin to fall Friday and much more Friday night.

By Saturday morning, temperatures will dive to near freezing with strong northerly wind gusts of 20–25 mph. Wind chills could dip to the teens and a COLD WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued from 3 to 10 AM Saturday.

Another arctic blast

This weekend, another round of arctic air builds into Southeast Texas. This will bring another freeze Saturday morning and a possible hard freeze (below 24°) Sunday morning.

Expect a blustery day Saturday with highs struggling to rise above 40. After the very cold morning on Sunday, we should rebound to near 50 on Sunday afternoon with sunny skies.

Looking ahead to next week

A gradual warming trend will begin as the Arctic high shifts east and southerly return flow begins.

By Groundhog Day on Monday, readings should rebound into the low and mid 60s.

Watch for a decent round of showers for the Tuesday-Wednesday time frame.