Houston weather: Another day of cold air expected on Friday
Frigid morning was coldest since January snowstorm
HOUSTON - Temperatures Thursday morning ranged from 20-30° with single-digit wind chills! Today, with more sunshine, we got a bit warmer than Wednesday, but still quite cold with temperatures close to 40 and wind chills still near 30.
Clouds, more cold air Friday
A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect from 8 pm Thursday night through Noon Friday. Expect a dreary, cloudy & cold day with highs near 40 and isolated drizzle possible.
Showers likely this weekend
As winds begin to switch to a southerly direction this weekend, showers will become more likely with a few storms possible from late Saturday through Sunday. Looks for highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and near 60 by Sunday.
Finally warmer next week!
Sunshine and milder Gulf breezes should allow our afternoon temperatures to return to the 70s for much of next week - possibly even the upper 70s. Fog will be possible each morning with lows in the 50s.
The Source: Your FOX 26 Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team.