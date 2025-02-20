Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: Another day of cold air expected on Friday

By
Published  February 20, 2025 5:35pm CST
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Houston weather: Another Advisory into Friday, rainy weekend ahead

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect from 8 pm Thursday night through noon Friday.

The Brief

    • Arctic Air Not Going Away Yet!
    • Another Cold Weather Advisory Tonight
    • Dangerous Wind Chills In Teens/20s Tonight
    • Weekend Showers, then Warmer

Frigid morning was coldest since January snowstorm

HOUSTON - Temperatures Thursday morning ranged from 20-30° with single-digit wind chills! Today, with more sunshine, we got a bit warmer than Wednesday, but still quite cold with temperatures close to 40 and wind chills still near 30.

Clouds, more cold air Friday

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect from 8 pm Thursday night through Noon Friday. Expect a dreary, cloudy & cold day with highs near 40 and isolated drizzle possible.

Image 1 of 2

 

Showers likely this weekend

As winds begin to switch to a southerly direction this weekend, showers will become more likely with a few storms possible from late Saturday through Sunday. Looks for highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and near 60 by Sunday.

Image 1 of 3

 

Finally warmer next week!

Sunshine and milder Gulf breezes should allow our afternoon temperatures to return to the 70s for much of next week - possibly even the upper 70s. Fog will be possible each morning with lows in the 50s.

The Source: Your FOX 26 Gulf Coast Weather Authority Team. 

HoustonNews