Houston weather: Above average temperatures expected for Thursday

The Brief Air Quality Alert Extended Another Day Above Average Temps for Several Days Imelda A Threat To Bermuda



Another day of above average temperatures is on the way for Thursday in the Houston area.

Houston weather: Above average temperatures to continue for Thursday

UNSEASONABLY WARM WITH HAZE

An ozone alert is in effect again tomorrow with the chance to creep into the slightly unhealthy category. Be cautious if you are very sensitive to changes in air quality. We also have high levels of ragweed pollen and mold spores again. High temperatures will once again head into the low to mid 90s tomorrow - roughly 5-7 degrees above average.

RAIN CHANCE GRADUALLY INCREASES

Other than an occasional shower, the chance for rain will remain very low through at least Saturday. By Sunday and especially Monday, some moisture from the Gulf might get steered in our direction, so it makes sense that some showers or possible storms will return to the forecast, at least the widely scattered variety of rain.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

IMELDA MOVING AWAY AND HUMBERTO POST-TROPICAL

Hurricane Humberto has merged with a cold front today. So while it will still have hurricane force winds, it won't be a tropical system anymore - it is not making a direct impact on land.

Hurricane Imelda is moving away from the U.S. East Coast and headed toward Bermuda tonight.

There are no other short-term threats from the tropics.

In the Gulf, it's not impossible for a weak area of low pressure to form over the next few days or so in the southern Gulf. Some related showers could move toward Texas, but for now, it does not look like a big concern.