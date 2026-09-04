The Brief Low Flood Threat Continues Through Saturday Hot and humid through Labor Day weekend Daily storm chances continue into next week



Get ready for a hot and humid Labor Day weekend with a chance for storms.

Saturday storm chances

There's still a low chance that a few streets could flood through Saturday, so please stay alert and avoid flooded areas. Slow-moving storms could produce brief heavy rain and gusty winds.

Steamy holiday weekend

Labor Day weekend stays hot and humid, with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat index values topping 100°. Scattered afternoon storms are possible, and a few could bring briefly heavy rain.

The pattern holds

The daily chance for pop-up showers and storms continues into next week. Temperatures remain seasonably hot and steamy across Houston and Southeast Texas.