Houston weather: Spotty rain chances ahead of Halloween night

The Brief Hit and Miss Halloween Rain Drier Sunday and Monday Election Day Storms Expected



Off-and-on Halloween rain

Rain looks off and on through the day Saturday, with spotty afternoon storms and isolated showers possible right at trick-or-treat time.

Most models show rain tapering off through the evening, so many areas will be rain-free, but check in with us on Fox Local for up-to-the-minute updates before you head out.

Drier end to the weekend

Skies will be drier on Sunday and Monday. Humidity remains on the rise with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s. Passing clouds are likely.

Election Day storms expected

Storms are expected Tuesday as a cold front slides through on Election Day. The front could produce widespread heavy rain, strong winds and hail across the area.

The great news is that behind the front, pleasant air settles in, with cooler morning temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday.

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