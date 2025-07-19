Houston weather: Isolated Saturday storms before heat dome

The Brief Scattered Storms Possible Saturday Heat Dome Builds in for Next Week Tropical Wave in the Atlantic



This weekend will be a bit of a mixed bag with muggy air and a few storms on Saturday, followed by the start of a heat wave on Sunday.

Isolated storms Saturday, heating up Sunday

Look for high temperatures in the low 90s on Saturday and in the middle 90s on Sunday when the heat index will rise above 100° for much of the day.

The rain chances on Saturday are about 30% and then down to 10% on Sunday.

Heat dome builds next week

Next week looks mostly dry with lots of sunshine and high temperatures rising into the upper 90s across southeast Texas.

A heat dome setting up in the central U.S. will help temperatures soar across a good portion of the country. Low-end rain chances and lots of sunshine will have us focusing on the intense heat and humidity.

So far this year, the warmest temperature measured at Bush Intercontinental was 98 degrees on June 8th.

Monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean, about 900 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions will be marginal for any further development.

There is a 20% chance over the next 7 days.

We're still at the time of hurricane season where it's not at all unusual to have little to no activity, but as we head into the month of August, you can expect that activity to pick up quite a bit.