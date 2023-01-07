A Flash Flood Advisory has been issued for a portion of southeast Texas.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Austin, Harris, Montgomery, Waller, and Washington County are under a Flash Flood Advisory until Jan. 7, 10:45 p.m.

This means urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. Low-lying and poor drainage areas could be impacted by minor flooding. NWS says the doppler radar indicated the heavy rain could be due to thunderstorms.

Between 1 and 3.3 inches of rain have fallen already. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

NWS reports that Hempstead, Prairie View, Hockley, Waller, and Pine Island will also experience flooding.

Hockley, Texas rain

They also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 11:15 p.m. and a Tornado Warning until 10:15 p.m. for Northwestern Harris County.

According to NWS, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Hockley, 12 miles north of Katy, moving east at 15 mph.

To find flood safety tips and resources visit the NWS website.