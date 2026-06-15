Gov. Abbott activates state emergency operations center for 24-hour response to Texas flood threat

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The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s Emergency Operations Center to run 24/7 as a prolonged wave of severe weather threatens large portions of Texas. Saturated regions face daily rounds of torrential downpours and flash flooding, alongside risks of severe panhandle hail and statewide triple-digit heat index values. High-profile military vehicles, hoist-capable rescue helicopters, swiftwater rescue squads, and medical support packages have been mobilized across the state.



Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state's Emergency Operations Center to begin round-the-clock operations and has activated a sweeping array of emergency resources as a protracted threat of severe weather and flash flooding looms over large swaths of Texas this week.

The continuous activation follows an initial wave of state emergency preparations launched last week.

What they're saying:

"Texas will work around the clock to deliver all needed resources to communities affected by severe weather," Abbott said in a statement, urging residents to monitor forecasts and adhere to the safety mantra, "Turn Around Don’t Drown."

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The National Weather Service expects daily rounds of storms across the state, bringing threats of heavy rainfall and flash flooding, particularly in areas already saturated by repeated downpours. While the Texas Panhandle faces risks of large hail and damaging winds, moisture tracking from a developing system along the Texas Gulf Coast could amplify the storm risk for South, Central, East, and Southeast Texas over the coming days. Compounding the severe weather, parts of the state are also bracing for triple-digit heat index values.

In response, Abbott mobilized a multi-agency force to support local rescue and monitoring efforts, including:

Search and Rescue: Swiftwater and floodwater rescue boat squads, alongside urban search and rescue teams from Texas A&M Task Forces 1, 2, and 3. The Texas National Guard and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are deploying personnel, high-profile vehicles, game wardens, and rescue boats.

Aviation Support: Helicopters equipped with hoist capabilities from the National Guard, Department of Public Safety (DPS), and Parks and Wildlife Department are on standby for aerial water rescues.

Medical and Logistics: The Texas Department of State Health Services has readied Severe Weather Support Packages complete with medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles. The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has also deployed its State of Texas Incident Management Team and regional personnel.

Infrastructure and Utility Monitoring: The Texas Department of Transportation is actively monitoring road conditions, while the Public Utility Commission, Railroad Commission, and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are tracking power outages, natural gas supplies, and water and air quality.

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Additionally, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agents have been deployed to address agricultural and livestock needs stemming from the storms.

State officials are urging Texans to review family emergency plans and pack emergency supply kits. Drivers are encouraged to check real-time road conditions at DriveTexas.org before traveling.