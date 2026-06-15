Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until WED 2:30 AM CDT, Washington County
7
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:37 PM CDT until MON 9:59 PM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 2:30 AM CDT until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Calhoun County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Waller County, Southern Liberty County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Galveston Island, San Jacinto County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Brazoria County, Brazos County, Polk County, Walker County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County, Washington County, Chambers County, Houston County, Montgomery County, Inland Matagorda County, Colorado County, Grimes County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Advisory
from MON 5:28 PM CDT until MON 7:30 PM CDT, Calhoun County

Gov. Abbott activates state emergency operations center for 24-hour response to Texas flood threat

By
FOX Local
Texas
Published June 15, 2026 2:00 PM CDT
Published June 15, 2026 2:00 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s Emergency Operations Center to run 24/7 as a prolonged wave of severe weather threatens large portions of Texas.
    • Saturated regions face daily rounds of torrential downpours and flash flooding, alongside risks of severe panhandle hail and statewide triple-digit heat index values.
    • High-profile military vehicles, hoist-capable rescue helicopters, swiftwater rescue squads, and medical support packages have been mobilized across the state.

Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state's Emergency Operations Center to begin round-the-clock operations and has activated a sweeping array of emergency resources as a protracted threat of severe weather and flash flooding looms over large swaths of Texas this week.

The continuous activation follows an initial wave of state emergency preparations launched last week.

What they're saying:

"Texas will work around the clock to deliver all needed resources to communities affected by severe weather," Abbott said in a statement, urging residents to monitor forecasts and adhere to the safety mantra, "Turn Around Don’t Drown."

Featured

Gallery: Photos, videos of Houston street flooding, rain amid Flood Watch
article

Gallery: Photos, videos of Houston street flooding, rain amid Flood Watch

Heavy rain is falling across Houston on Monday as Southeast Texas remains under a Flood Watch through Thursday. See a gallery of photos and videos.

The National Weather Service expects daily rounds of storms across the state, bringing threats of heavy rainfall and flash flooding, particularly in areas already saturated by repeated downpours. While the Texas Panhandle faces risks of large hail and damaging winds, moisture tracking from a developing system along the Texas Gulf Coast could amplify the storm risk for South, Central, East, and Southeast Texas over the coming days. Compounding the severe weather, parts of the state are also bracing for triple-digit heat index values.

In response, Abbott mobilized a multi-agency force to support local rescue and monitoring efforts, including:

  • Search and Rescue: Swiftwater and floodwater rescue boat squads, alongside urban search and rescue teams from Texas A&M Task Forces 1, 2, and 3. The Texas National Guard and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department are deploying personnel, high-profile vehicles, game wardens, and rescue boats.
  • Aviation Support: Helicopters equipped with hoist capabilities from the National Guard, Department of Public Safety (DPS), and Parks and Wildlife Department are on standby for aerial water rescues.
  • Medical and Logistics: The Texas Department of State Health Services has readied Severe Weather Support Packages complete with medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles. The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has also deployed its State of Texas Incident Management Team and regional personnel.
  • Infrastructure and Utility Monitoring: The Texas Department of Transportation is actively monitoring road conditions, while the Public Utility Commission, Railroad Commission, and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality are tracking power outages, natural gas supplies, and water and air quality.

Featured

Tropical disturbance in Gulf carries 50% chance of development, poses heavy flood risk to Texas
article

Tropical disturbance in Gulf carries 50% chance of development, poses heavy flood risk to Texas

Weather forecasters are monitoring a weather disturbance over northeastern Mexico that carries a 50% chance of developing into a tropical cyclone over the next week, according to an update from the National Hurricane Center on Monday.

Additionally, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agents have been deployed to address agricultural and livestock needs stemming from the storms.

State officials are urging Texans to review family emergency plans and pack emergency supply kits. Drivers are encouraged to check real-time road conditions at DriveTexas.org before traveling.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Texas Governor's office.

TexasSevere Weather