Houston weather: Sunday storm chances move further south; warm week ahead

By
Published  March 30, 2025 10:22am CDT
Weather
Houston Weather: Your updated March 30 morning forecast

The storm prediction center has now pushed the potential for some stronger storms closer to the I-10 corridor. They're sill keen on the potential for some isolated thunderstorms, very strong wind and hail. FOX 26 Meteorologist Allison Gargaro has the latest.

    • Warm & Humid Sunday
    • A Few Storms North Sunday Evening
    • More Rain Next Weekend

A warm, humid weekend continues

Highs are likely to reach the mid-80s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Humidity stays elevated, so make sure to stay hydrated if you have any outdoor activities. 

There will be some areas of fog possible on Sunday morning. There is also a high rip current risk along our coast.

Storms possible up north on Sunday

A system may clip our northern counties Sunday PM, bringing an isolated strong to severe storm, so stay alert for changes. 

The Storm Prediction Center has the northern viewing area highlighted as a 2/5 risk for heavy rain, strong winds and the threat of a brief isolated tornado. 

Conroe to I-10 is now at a 1/5 risk for strong thunderstorms this afternoon/ evening. 

Make sure you have a way of receiving severe weather alerts.

Very warm pattern 

Highs will remain in the low 80s early next work week, but should build into the upper 80s by Wednesday with the extended forecast including several days in the upper 80s with isolated showers. 

Our next best chance for thunderstorms arrives next weekend.

