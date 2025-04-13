Houston weather: Warmer temps, higher humidity for the week

The Brief Stretch Of Beautiful April Weather Continues Temperatures Staying Above Normal For April Humidity Increasing Sunday Looking Ahead To The Next Possibility For Rain



Beautiful Spring weather continues

High pressure is back in the region this weekend keeping our weather nearly perfect.

As southerly flow increases Sunday, humidity will be back on the rise into early next week.

Warmer temperatures expected next week

Our daily high temperatures will also get warmer with some upper 80s expected by Sunday and Monday.

A weak cold front arrives Tuesday, bringing temperatures back to the mid-80s with a return of the upper-80s to near 90 degrees by Good Friday.

Looking ahead to Easter weekend

Shower chances could return for parts of Easter weekend. Right now, models are showing a slightly better chance of a few showers and storms on Easter Sunday evening and into Monday.

Keep checking back for updates!