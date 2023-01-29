Flood Advisory issued for the Houston area, several cities impacted

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the Houston area until 2:30 pm on Sunday.

Doppler's radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small-stream flooding.

Between one and three inches of rain have fallen, with additional rainfall in the amounts of two to three inches expected over the area.

The additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include: Jersey Village, The Woodlands, Spring, Oak Ridge North, Willowbrook, Hooks Airport, Cypress, Splashtown, The Woodlands Pavillion and Chateau Woods.

WHAT TO DO IN A FLOOD AREA?

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Report any observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.