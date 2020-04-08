Chambers, Liberty Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Storms are moving through the area this evening, bringing with it the threat for severe weather.

Liberty and Chambers Counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning Watch until 10 p.m.

The enhanced risk is mainly west of Houston. Main threats appear to be damaging winds as well as very large hail, but a tornado cannot be ruled out.

In addition to the risk for severe weather, heavy rain will also be possible and more widespread Thursday evening which could lead to minor street flooding.

The storms will move out Thursday evening with slightly cooler weather for Friday. More storms will be possible again on Saturday.

