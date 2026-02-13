Abbott ups Texas' readiness ahead of Valentine’s Day storm threat

The Brief Strong to severe storms are possible Saturday across a large swath of Texas. The Houston area, in particular, faces the greatest risk of severe weather. The primary threat with any severe storms is damaging winds, but some tornadoes and hail are also possible.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has increased the state’s readiness ahead of a severe weather threat on Valentine’s Day.

The setup:

A powerful area of low-pressure moving across the southern U.S. this weekend will be the catalyst behind periods of heavy rain and strong storms that will keep things soggy for much of the Gulf Coast region.

For Texas, Saturday will be the day of the greatest impact. The eastern two-thirds of the state are in a Level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather, but areas from Lufkin to Houston are in a Level 2 out of 5 risk.

The severe weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2026.

(FOX Weather)



The most likely threat with any severe storms that develop will be damaging winds. However, some tornadoes and hail are also possible.

A breakdown of the severe weather threats for Feb. 14, 2026.

(FOX Weather)



What they're saying:

Abbott said Friday that he has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate response resources ahead of the storms.

"The State of Texas is prepared to respond to severe storms anticipated this weekend," Abbott said. "I directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate all necessary resources to assist Texas communities ahead of potential severe weather. Texans are urged to surveil road conditions before traveling, remain weather-aware, and have a plan in place in case of emergency."

Abbott said officials are also monitoring the potential for increased wildfire risk across parts of the state as the storm system blows through.

What you can do:

Stay informed about severe weather alerts in your area with the suite of FOX Local weather apps. Click a city to download the app: Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston.