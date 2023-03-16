The Drop: New vinyls, M83 returns, 100 gecs new album

This week on The Drop, tons of new vinyl, reissues, Record Store Day Essentials, and more.

French synth-pop masters, M83 return with "Fantasy" which delivers on the band's tried and true formula of stylized groove laced with perfectly timed hooks.

MORE FROM THE DROP

Also, out this week, razor-sharp electric pop from 100 gecs on their latest offering, "10,000 gecs." The gecs fill this album with subtle pop choruses and bombastic distorted splashes that grab the listener by the throat.

We'll also take a trip to the Vinyl Vault to revisit Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' fourth album, "Hard Promises."