The Drop: Legendary synth-pop pioneers, Depeche Mode returns with "Memento Mori"

This week on The Drop new music from two legendary acts and lots of new music from acts you may not be as familiar with.

Legendary synth-pop pioneers, Depeche Mode returns with "Memento Mori" and luckily for fans, it's exactly what you want from David Gahan and company.

U2 is back with "Songs of Surrender" which finds them reimagining some of their most classic songs, stripped down and more exposed than the original versions.

New music from Caroline Rose, Mank and Iron and Wine are also on today's playlist plus a whole lot more.



