Young girl tries on brother's hockey pads, falls over: Video

A young girl in Minnesota delighted her family as she tried on her big brother's hockey gear.

The video, filmed by Lily Robertson, shows her youngest son helping his little sister get strapped into the goalie pads as they got ready to play knee hockey in the living room.

The goalie-in-training can be seen waddling around in the gear, falling over a couple of times as she wore the pads.

The girl's mom said she wants to be a goalie like her big brothers.