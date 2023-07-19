The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup brings together some of the greatest athletes in the world to represent 32 countries.

The teams are divided into eight groups. In the first round, the four teams in each group will compete against each other, and only two teams from each group will advance to the next round.

Here's a look at the teams in Group A.

New Zealand

New Zealand, nicknamed the Ferns, is co-hosting with Australia. FIFA has them ranked number 26th in the world heading into their sixth World Cup appearance.

They haven't won a World Cup game yet. They had a 2011 draw against Mexico, had their best showing in 2015, and the team considers 2019 a major disappointment. It'll be tough to get through Group A. They face Norway, the Philippines and Switzerland.

They're led by American-born defender Ali Riley, whose dad is from New Zealand. She's gotten 150 caps for New Zealand heading into this World Cup. Riley currently captains for Angel City FC and for the New Zealand National Team. Their Achilles heel – scoring. We'll see how coach Jitka Klimková approaches this tournament.

Norway

Ranked 12th in the world by FIFA heading into this World Cup, it's the Grasshoppers 9th World Cup appearance. Last time they won was back in 1995. They're coached by Hege Riise.

Norway has made it out of every group stage in tournament history, including the quarterfinals in 2019. Norway has also won both the Olympics and Euros and are looking to win.

Players to watch: the first-ever female Ballon d'Or winner and forward Ada Hegerberg, forward Caroline Graham Hansen, and midfielder Guro Reiten. Norway first faces New Zealand, then Switzerland, and wraps up Group A play with the Philippines.

Switzerland

Ranked 20th in the world by FIFA heading into this World Cup, this is La Nati's second-ever World Cup appearance. They made it to the round of 16 in 2019.

Coached by Inka Grings, players to watch are midfielder Lia Walti and forward Fabienne Humm, who has the fastest hat trick in World Cup history from the 2015 World Cup. Yes, faster than Carli Lloyd's 16 minutes in the 2015 World Cup final. She also scored the game-winner that sent Switzerland to this year's tournament in a playoff win over Wales.

Another player to watch is Crnogorčević, a forward who is Switzerland's all-time top scorer and appearance leader. A rule of thumb is to never underestimate any team coming out of Europe.

Switzerland kicks off their World Cup run against the Philippines, followed by Norway, and wraps up Group A play against New Zealand.

Philippines

Currently ranked #46 by FIFA heading into their first-ever World Cup appearance for both men's and women's teams, they're coached by Alen Stajcic.

They're one of eight debutantes at this year's tournament. The Filipinas are prepared, well-structured, and defensively sound.

They've got 18 U.S.-born players on their 23-person roster. Players to watch are Sarina Bolden, Hali Long, and Tahnai Annis.

This team is just happy to be here and is strong with defenders.

By the way, the American-born Bolden was the top scorer in the Asian Football Federation Women's Championship, the win that qualified them for their first tournament. They'll have to get through Switzerland, Norway, and wrap up Group A play with co-host New Zealand.