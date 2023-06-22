For the first time in more than 30 years, the University of Houston men’s basketball team is expected to have two players selected in the same NBA Draft.

Forward Jarace Walker is a projected top-ten pick in Thursday’s night draft – perhaps even as high as fifth overall – after just one season with the Cougars, while All-American guard Marcus Sasser is expected to be selected at the end of the first round, or early in round two.

As a freshman, the 6’8, 240-lb. Walker averaged 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 35% from three-point range. He was also a versatile defender, helping anchor one of the stingiest units in the country.

Sasser spent four seasons with Cougars, saving his best for last. As a senior, the 6’2, 195-lb. combo guard averaged 16.8 points per contest, while also shooting better than 38% from deep. He also typically guarded the opponent’s top perimeter threat.

Not since 1991 has UH had more than one player selected in the NBA Draft.