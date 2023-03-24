UH star freshman Jarace Walker confirms he's leaving for NBA Draft

Following the University of Houston Cougars’ loss in the Sweet 16 to Miami, star freshman forward Jarace Walker told reporters he plans to forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility and enter the NBA Draft, where he is widely considered a lock to be taken in the first round.

The 6'8", 240 lb. forward was named American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year after averaging 11.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Walker also connected on nearly 35% of his three-point attempts, and averaged better than a block-per-game – highlighting the kind of versatility the modern NBA covets in front court players.

A 5-star recruit out of IMG Academy, Walker started 34 games for Cougars.