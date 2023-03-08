Tiger Woods' ex Erica Herman claims in lawsuit she was tricked to leave home and subsequently locked out

article

Erica Herman’s lawsuit against the trust that owns the home where she and ex-boyfriend Tiger Woods stayed surfaced on Wednesday amid a separate lawsuit involving an nondisclosure agreement against the golfer.

Herman filed the lawsuit in October against the Jupiter Island Irrevocable Trust, which owns the home in Hobe Sound, Florida, and claimed at the time she performed "valuable services" for the defendant’s "agents" as part of their "oral tenancy agreement," according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The documents claimed she had an 11-year oral agreement.

The documents say the unspecified services were "extraordinary in nature" and no lawful proceeding occurred to bring the tenancy to a "lawful" end. The documents say the defendant decided to "engage in ‘prohibited practices,’ i.e., self-help, causing severe actual, consequential, and severe emotional damages to the Plaintiff. The prohibited practices were done intentionally, with premeditation, and with malice aforethought."

Herman alleged she was tricked to leave the home and, upon her return, was locked out.

"Specifically, by trickery, agents of the Defendant convinced the Plaintiff to pack a suitcase for a short vacation and, when she arrived at the airport, they told her she had been locked out of her residence, in violation of the oral tenancy agreement and in violation of Florida law ," the documents alleged.

"They then informed her she was not allowed to return to her Residence and, without legal counsel to aid in her in this emotional moment, they utilized a lawyer to confront her with proposals to resolve the wrongdoing they were in the midst of committing.

"Defendant's agents attempted to justify their illegal conduct by paying for a hotel room and certain expenses for a short period of time, having successfully locked Plaintiff out of her home and frightened her away from returning. Since then, Plaintiff has continually demanded to be allowed back into her home, but Defendant's agents have refused.

"Even worse, Defendant's agents removed Plaintiff's personal belongings from her Residence and misappropriated in excess of $40,000 in cash that belonged to her, making scurrilous and defamatory allegations about how she obtained the money."

Herman claimed she could be entitled to about $30 million.

Lawyers for the trust filed a motion to dismiss the suit, first alleging that the trust isn’t the person she was really going after, and it was the trustee she failed to name in the lawsuit. Lawyers for the trust also state it was Herman who removed her belongings from the home and that "oral tenancy agreements" are only good for less than one year in Florida.

The lawsuit surfaced as Herman filed a complaint against Woods to legally question the validity of an NDA she claimed she was forced to sign in 2017.

