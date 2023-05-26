This weekend’s NASCAR race on FOX: Denny Hamlin seeks second straight win at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte

Drivers will clash at the Coca-Cola 600 in Concord, North Carolina on Memorial Day weekend.

Coverage begins with NASCAR Raceday at 5:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX followed by the race at 6 p.m. ET at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

NASCAR’s longest race of the year will feature the sport's best drivers, including Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin, the two favorites to win.

Last year, Hamlin needed overtime to earn his first win in 31 starts at the track. He led three times for 15 laps after starting on the pole, including the final lap, the Associated Press noted.

Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Ground Toyota, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Driver Alex Bowman was cleared to return to racing this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600 after missing four events with a fractured vertebra.

Bowman was injured on April 25 while competing in a sprint car race in Hendrick Motorsports' teammate Kyle Larson's new racing series in West Burlington, Iowa.

Six different drivers won the last six Coca-Cola 600 races, Nascar.com noted.

