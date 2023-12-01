This weekend’s college football on FOX: No. 2 Michigan battles No. 16 Iowa in Big Ten title game doubleheader

Conference championship games headline the final weekend of the college football regular season Saturday on FOX.

In the early game, Boise State squares off with UNLV at 3 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX for the Mountain West Championship in Las Vegas.

And in primetime, the Big Ten title is up for grabs when the undefeated No. 2 Michigan Wolverines takes on No. 16 Iowa in Indianapolis at 8 p.m. ET. Coverage of the matchup kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

Boise State vs. UNLV

UNLV (9-3) has never played in the Mountain West title game, and a win would be another step in a history-making season for the program.

A win would give Boise State (7-5) its fifth conference championship, the most in the Mountain West. Saturday’s winner will play in the LA Bowl on Dec. 16 against a Pac-12 Conference opponent.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates with his teammates Boise State wide receiver Eric McAlister (80) and Boise State tight end Riley Smith (3) after running for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during a college football game betwee

Boise State’s defense will have their hands full going against UNLV receiver Ricky White III, who has 76 receptions for 1,308 yards and seven touchdowns.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is a dual threat who has rushed for 1,109 yards with 18 touchdowns. The sophomore was named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year.

This is the first meeting between Boise State and UNLV since 2019. The teams ended the regular season in a three-way tie for first place, including San Jose State.

Because UNLV and Boise State didn't play each other, the conference went to the tiebreaker that averaged national computer rankings, and both were ranked ahead of the Spartans, the AP reported.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 16 Iowa

Michigan leads the nation in scoring defense (10.3) and have J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum, the Big Ten's quarterback and running back of the year.

Iowa (10-2) won the Big Ten West despite losing their starting quarterback against Penn State, and Michigan (12-0) looks unbeatable.

Two weeks after celebrating the program's 1,000th win and one week after beating rival Ohio State for the third straight time, the Wolverines are chasing a school first — their third straight league and a second straight College Football Playoff bid.

Place kicker Marshall Meeder #92 of the Iowa Hawkeyes is carried by punter Tory Taylor #9 and defensive lineman Logan Lee #85 and tight end Steven Stilianos #86 and tight end Addison Ostrenga #87 after kicking the winning field goal against the Nebra

Two years ago, Cade McNamara led Michigan to its first Big Ten title since 2004. On Saturday, McNamara will watch from the other sideline as part of the Hawkeyes.

McNamara transferred after McCarthy took over as the Wolverines' starter last season. But the Iowa quarterback suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 5, the AP noted.

This is the final meeting of Big Ten division champs for the conference title.

According to the AP, divisional play is being scrapped next season when four Pac-12 teams join the league, and the top two teams will meet in the championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Washington, D.C.








