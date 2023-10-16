Rangers hang on against Astros to win 5-4, take two-game series lead

The Texas Rangers are heading home up 2-0 over the rival Houston Astros.

It was stressful, but the Rangers held on to win Game 2 of the ALCS 5-4.

Texas wasted no time getting on the board, plating 4 runs in the first inning with a stream of singles off of Astros starter Framber Valdez.

The 4 runs scored in the first inning set a Rangers record for the most runs in the opening inning of a postseason game.

Rangers catcher Jonah Heim hit a homer in the top of the third.

The Astros broke out the long ball. Yordan Alvarez hit a massive solo homer to bring plate the Astros first run of the series and third baseman Alex Bregman hit another off the foul pole in left field.

Michael Brantley doubled home Alvarez in the fifth to cut the Ranger lead to 5-3.

Alvarez hit his second long ball in the 8th against reliever Aroldis Chapman to cut the lead to 1.

Rangers closer Jose LeClerc was brought in to get the final out of the 8th, but not before he walked two batters.

In the ninth, LeClerc set the Astros down in order to lock up the win.

The Rangers and Astros head to Globe Life Field for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Live Blog

Max Scherzer to start Game 3

Featured article

Rangers ace Max Scherzer will return to the mound for Game 3 of the ALCS.

He was added to the Rangers roster on Sunday after dealing with a strained muscle in his shoulder.

"He's good to go. He's excited, believe me. He's been wearing me out a little bit. He's just assuring us that, hey I'm healthy. I'm ready to go," Bochy said.

The 39-year-old Scherzer has not pitched since Sept. 12.

"Nobody knows his body better than him. He's unbelievable at telling us where he's at and how close he is," Bochy commented.

Scherzer threw 65 pitches during a bullpen session last week. Bochy said that number would be a starting point for how deep he would be able to go into Game 3.

Game 3 will be Wednesday night in Arlington.

Rangers fans eagerly watch Game 2

Everyone’s blood pressure inside Globe Life Field rose during that last inning, but the Rangers held on and got the win. Fans were excited and relieved.

A small but mighty crowd cheered on the Rangers from home, watching every big play on the big screen inside Globe Life Field.

"No one has suffered more than them, than the fans. They deserve to be here," said fan Carolina Ortega.

Fans were out of their seats when the team scored four runs in the first inning.

"My heart was pounding out of my chest," said fan Josh Mitchell. "I was flipping out, screaming as loud as I could.

The Rangers hung in there even when Houston loaded the bases in the fifth inning.

Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi kept his cool and got out of the jam.

"It was pretty ridiculous to get out of that one with no runs score, especially with zero outs. Just the back-to-back strikeouts," said fan Brady Henderson.

The Astros came back, and it was a nail-biter going into the ninth inning.

"I was terrified. They made it scary," Henderson said.

In the end, the Rangers came out on top.

"I was just hoping that something played out in our favor," Mitchell said. "And I was very happy to see that Altuve was the last one to get out."

And fans are feeling confident as the team comes home for Game 3.

"We’re sweeping the Astros, for sure. Watch," Mitchell said.

Tickets for games 3, 4 and 5 are sold out. People who bought tickets for Game 5 will be refunded if the game is not played.

If you’re already thinking ahead to the World Series, there is a lottery fans can register for to buy up to four tickets for home game. You can register at mlb.com.

Watch Houston's Postgame Show

Want to know how the Astros fans see this series?

Watch pregame coverage from FOX 26 in Houston at the player above.