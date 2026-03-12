18-wheeler carrying groceries overturns on Highway 288, shuts down lanes

The Brief An 18-wheeler turned on its side on the southbound exit ramp of Highway 288 near Highway 6. The exit ramp/feeder road had to shut down. Masters ARS Environmental Response Services were called to the scene due to diesel fuel leaking from the engine.



Late Wednesday evening, a tractor trailer overturned in Manvel causing multiple lanes to have to shut down.

18-wheeler accident blocks exit ramp

What we know:

Around 11 p.m., officials reported an 18-wheeler had turned on its side while on the southbound exit ramp of Highway 288 near Highway 6.

The incident caused the exit ramp and feeder road to shut down. At least one lane of Highway 288 was also closed because of emergency vehicles at the scene.

Multiple agencies were on the scene to assist.

Authorities report the Masters ARS Environmental Response Services were there due to diesel fuel leaking from the engine and the truck had been carrying groceries.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if the driver had any injuries.