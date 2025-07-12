Texas NBA teams selling 'Texas Strong' merch with proceeds going to flood victims

The Brief The Mavs, Spurs, and Rockets are selling limited-edition "Texas Strong" shirts. All proceeds will go to a fund to support victims of the Central Texas floods. Counties in Central Texas have reported nearly 130 deaths in one week since the floods.



All three Texas NBA teams are coming together to raise funds for the people impacted by last week's deadly floods.

Texas floods: ‘Texas Strong' benefit shirt

"Texas Strong" NBA Tee (Photo courtesy: Houston Rockets website)

What we know:

The Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and San Antonio Spurs are teaming up to gain support for people in Central Texas.

The teams are selling limited-edition "Texas Strong" benefit t-shirts. According to the teams' merchandise sites, all proceeds will go to the Texas Sport For Healing Fund, which will use the funds to support those impacted in Central Texas.

The shirt sizes range from small to 2XL. Each one costs $30, not including tax and delivery costs.

In a social media post, the Rockets say all three Texas teams will wear the shirts during NBA Summer League warmups.

What we don't know:

There's no information on when the shirts will no longer be available.

Texas floods: One week later

Big picture view:

Friday marked one week since the flash floods impacted Central Texas.

Since then, officials from Kerr, Travis, Burnet, Kendall, Williamson, and Tom Green counties have reported 129 deaths in total.

Of the people deceased, Kerr County has reported 103. Over 160 people are known to be missing in the county.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were in Kerr County on Friday to look at the flood damage. They reportedly met with families in Kerrville and had a roundtable discussion with leaders such as Governor Greg Abbott.

