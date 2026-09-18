Texas A&M football player cleared to play after heat-related emergency at practice

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The Brief A Texas A&M football player will be available for this weekend's game after suffering a heat-related emergency earlier this week. The school confirmed the unnamed player was taken to and later released from an area hospital after an incident at practice Tuesday. Texas A&M opens conference play on Saturday against the Kentucky Wildcats.



A Texas A&M football player will be available to play this weekend after suffering a heat-related emergency at practice this week.

What we know:

A team spokesperson confirmed that an Aggie player was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after a heat-related emergency. The school did not name the player or go into specifics about the emergency, except to say it was not a heat stroke.

"Thanks to the quick response of our incredible medical staff, we were able to act swiftly and provide the student-athlete with the care he needed," they said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and has since been released."

Officials went on to say that the player would be available for Saturday's game.

The No. 9 Aggies open Southeastern Conference play against the Kentucky Wildcats.