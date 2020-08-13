Southland Conference postpones fall sports

article

The Southland Conference Board of Directors announced on Thursday that they will be postponing sports for the fall.



According to a release, league competition in the sports of football, volleyball, women’s soccer, and cross country would be postponed.



Officials said there is an intent to explore conference competition in the spring semester.



“While not unexpected, it is still a sad day for our fall sport student-athletes,” Houston Baptist University Director of Athletics Steve Moniaci said. “We are taking measures to ensure they can compete safely in a limited capacity this fall and be prepared should the league resume play and reschedule the championships for the spring.”

“After thoughtful consideration, the Southland Conference Board of Directors reached consensus in postponing league competition for our fall semester sports,” Dr. Houston Davis, Board Chair and President of the University of Central Arkansas, said. “Protecting competitive opportunities in a safe manner for our student-athletes was paramount in the review, and a delay to the spring allows campuses and athletic departments to get a better handle on issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The release stated following a recent meeting, the presidents of the 13 Southland members also authorized planning for spring semester championship events for volleyball, soccer, and cross country.

Institutions can choose to participate in limited fall competition.

Houston Baptist University said they are planning to honor their existing contracts for non-conference competitions in football, volleyball and women’s soccer. Football’s road games at FBS opponents North Texas (Sept. 5), Texas Tech (Sept. 12), and Louisiana Tech (Sept. 19) remain unaffected at this time, officials said.



Houston Baptist University said schedule information will be updated on HBUHuskies.com as more information becomes available.