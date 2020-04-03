Simone Biles on Olympics postponement, injuries, and helping those affected by COVID-19

Simone Biles, the most-decorated gymnast, man or woman, in the history of the sport, discussed a variety of topics in an interview with FOX 26 Sports.

Simone discussed her decision to compete in the Olympics next summer, a decision she is still working through.

The superstar from Spring talked about how she dealt with the news that the Olympics were being delayed, working around badly injured toes and doing her part to help out "Athletes For Relief," which is a fundraising campaign to aid those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.